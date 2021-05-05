First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $91.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.28.

Get First Solar alerts:

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $73.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.40. First Solar has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $806,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $110,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,730.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. FMR LLC grew its position in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth about $432,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in First Solar by 58.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,718 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.