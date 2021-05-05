First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE FIF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $12.66. 79,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,225. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $12.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

