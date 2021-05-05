First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,181,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,888,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,365,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,578,000 after buying an additional 234,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,910,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,812,000 after buying an additional 199,933 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 355,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after buying an additional 181,295 shares during the period.

HYLS remained flat at $$48.69 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,028. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $44.47 and a 12-month high of $49.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.75.

