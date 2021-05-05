Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Raised by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $117.17. 36,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.