Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,053 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,323,000 after buying an additional 104,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,605 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $214.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.86 and a 200-day moving average of $220.47. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

