Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 12,652 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,652 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Associated Banc worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $55,033.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,174.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,597 shares of company stock worth $3,210,046. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

