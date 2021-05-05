Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,685 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 967.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 915.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $82.82 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $92.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.40.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

