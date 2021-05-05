Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $150.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.98 and its 200-day moving average is $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $169.00.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $264,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,511,816.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $529,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 977,500 shares of company stock worth $120,363,646 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

