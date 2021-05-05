Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,120 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $10,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 86.8% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 503.7% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 22,813 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter.

BOTZ opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.