Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Shares of FIVE opened at $195.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 100.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.83. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Five Below by 401.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

