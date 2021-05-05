Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FVRR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.54.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $191.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.55 and a 200-day moving average of $219.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.73 and a beta of 2.24.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Fiverr International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 629.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

