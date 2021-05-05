FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Update

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLNG shares. Danske raised shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Sunday, April 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNG. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,849,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 709,419 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,586,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLNG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. FLEX LNG has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.12%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

