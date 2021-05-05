FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (FLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.38 million during the quarter.

Shares of CVE:FLY opened at C$0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.91 million and a PE ratio of -5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.68. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$0.92.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) that capture and monitor functions from the aircraft and the black box, and voice and text messaging services; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation in aircraft.

