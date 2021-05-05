FlypMe Reaches Market Capitalization of $499,755.60 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. FlypMe has a total market cap of $499,755.60 and approximately $5,800.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00086393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00068206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.80 or 0.00838760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00101847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,422.14 or 0.09458967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

