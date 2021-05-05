Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Update

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,890,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 9,270,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.74. The company had a trading volume of 28,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,589. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.33. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive has a twelve month low of $52.46 and a twelve month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

