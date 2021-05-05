Fran Horowitz Sells 243,000 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $9,192,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ANF opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

