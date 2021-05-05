Franchise Group (FRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, analysts expect Franchise Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FRG stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRG shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

