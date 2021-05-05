Frank van Zanten Sells 964 Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Stock

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) insider Frank van Zanten sold 964 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($30.25), for a total transaction of £22,316.60 ($29,156.78).

Frank van Zanten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Frank van Zanten sold 9,520 shares of Bunzl stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15), for a total transaction of £226,956.80 ($296,520.51).

On Thursday, March 4th, Frank van Zanten sold 11,672 shares of Bunzl stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,229 ($29.12), for a total transaction of £260,168.88 ($339,912.31).

Bunzl stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,320 ($30.31). The stock had a trading volume of 805,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,274. The company has a market cap of £7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,366.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,386.95. Bunzl plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.30 ($0.50) per share. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

BNZL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,268.89 ($29.64).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

