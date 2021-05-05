Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.93

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.93 and last traded at $40.87, with a volume of 619821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -435.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,132,216 shares of company stock valued at $74,301,276. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,360 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 54,006 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 773,849 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 522,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

