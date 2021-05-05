Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €52.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €69.21 ($81.42).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €66.42 ($78.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is €63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.62. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12-month high of €79.96 ($94.07).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

