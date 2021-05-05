Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €50.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €45.64 ($53.69).

Shares of FRE opened at €40.62 ($47.79) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €38.28 and its 200-day moving average is €37.13. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

