Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

FRPT opened at $175.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.87. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,594.69, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,930,000 after purchasing an additional 112,891 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 70.8% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,438.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,780,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,466. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.