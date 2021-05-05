Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Truist

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price boosted by Truist from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.71.

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT opened at $175.40 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,594.69, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,780,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,466. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.