Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.4% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of VO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.84. 22,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,503. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $234.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.77 and a 200-day moving average of $211.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

