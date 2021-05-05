Fusion Family Wealth LLC Sells 52 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.63. 1,825,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,891,316. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

