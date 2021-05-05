FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.90.

TSE:CFX opened at C$9.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$602.76 million and a P/E ratio of -26.94. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of C$4.41 and a 52 week high of C$11.06.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$237.80 million for the quarter.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

