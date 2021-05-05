FY2021 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. Lifted by Wedbush (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $8.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.46. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

NYSE MCD opened at $233.86 on Monday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

