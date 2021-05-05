FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Timken Company Raised by Analyst (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Timken in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $5.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.04. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Timken’s FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TKR. Evercore ISI downgraded The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $88.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken has a 52 week low of $34.46 and a 52 week high of $89.45.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,544,660 over the last 90 days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 262,539.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,300,000 after buying an additional 908,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $63,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,320,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 393,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $19,340,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

