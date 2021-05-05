FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Comcast Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Comcast in a research note issued on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the cable giant will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.50. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.63 on Monday. Comcast has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

