FY2022 EPS Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $3.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $93.10 on Monday. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $280,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,662,088 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,390 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,653,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,919,554,000 after acquiring an additional 754,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

