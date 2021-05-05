Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Galecto stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31. Galecto has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLTO. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Galecto during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $2,594,000.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

