Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Galiano Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.07.

GAU has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Galiano Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$2.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:GAU opened at C$1.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.54. Galiano Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.28 and a 52-week high of C$2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$352.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

