Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Financial Review

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.2% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gamida Cell and Aptose Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$34.35 million ($1.69) -4.18 Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$26.28 million ($0.52) -10.56

Aptose Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamida Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Gamida Cell has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gamida Cell and Aptose Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 5 0 3.00 Aptose Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00

Gamida Cell presently has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 186.42%. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus price target of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 111.75%. Given Gamida Cell’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Aptose Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Gamida Cell and Aptose Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A -112.47% -65.09% Aptose Biosciences N/A -49.53% -46.65%

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats Gamida Cell on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing GDA-201, a natural killer cell-based cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/II studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

