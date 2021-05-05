GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of GAN stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.72. 423,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,471. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. GAN has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GAN will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GAN by 1,188.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in GAN by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in GAN by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in GAN during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

