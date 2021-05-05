GB Group (LON:GBG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $879.10

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 879.10 ($11.49) and traded as high as GBX 905 ($11.82). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 860.50 ($11.24), with a volume of 195,812 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 879.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 871.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.92.

GB Group Company Profile (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

