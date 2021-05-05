GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of GCP traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,689. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GCP. TheStreet downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

