GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives $97.29 Average PT from Analysts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.29.

GDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $76.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,552. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -148.79 and a beta of 1.17. GDS has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. GDS’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GDS will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

