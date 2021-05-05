Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GBERY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GBERY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.05. 2,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084. Geberit has a one year low of $41.95 and a one year high of $68.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.28.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

