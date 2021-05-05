Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Generac in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.37. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.69.

Generac stock opened at $312.99 on Monday. Generac has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $364.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after acquiring an additional 810,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Generac by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after acquiring an additional 514,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,351,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

