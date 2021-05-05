General Electric Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of General Electric in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GE. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of GE opened at $13.12 on Monday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 23.4% during the first quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 10.3% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 37.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,302,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,103,000 after purchasing an additional 355,766 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,305,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after purchasing an additional 136,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

