General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Credit Suisse Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in General Electric by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,363,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 222,365 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in General Electric by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 34,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in General Electric by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

