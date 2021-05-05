Genesis Vision (GVT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.06 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 41.4% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.18 or 0.00022032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $53.93 million and $4.06 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00088247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00071763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $466.10 or 0.00842888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,435.04 or 0.09828693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00101415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00044178 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

