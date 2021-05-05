Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Down 7.4%

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)’s share price traded down 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.32 and last traded at $84.47. 4,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 231,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average is $81.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.24.
In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. CWM LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
About Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.
