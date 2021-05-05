Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.300-3.470 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $7.64 on Wednesday, hitting $83.58. 236,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.72.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.