Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Gap Up to $10.05

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.05, but opened at $10.75. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 10,578 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $535.04 million, a PE ratio of -137.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $42.63 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 248,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 96,543 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 17,407 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter worth $4,156,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 239,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 67,847 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

