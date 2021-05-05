Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.21 Per Share

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $7.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.38.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average is $62.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,896. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

