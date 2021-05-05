Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.

Gladstone Capital stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $354.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.50 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

GLAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

