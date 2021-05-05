Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

GLT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 250,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,781. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $679.23 million, a P/E ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.49. Glatfelter has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Glatfelter from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

