GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Holdings Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,158 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $37,343,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,905,000 after acquiring an additional 957,185 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $27,737,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $100.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.