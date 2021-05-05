Global Partners LP (GLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Global Partners has raised its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Global Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 236.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Partners to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 258.8%.

Get Global Partners alerts:

GLP opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.47. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $26.10.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.